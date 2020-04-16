Resolution Games Teases Intense Dueling In Blaston, Planned For Late 2020

The studio behind a series of family-friendly VR games is developing a new title focused around “fiercely competitive” duels.

Resolution Games is teasing the first details for a game called Blaston that pits players against one another in duels that requires players “stay in constant motion and blast their opponents with incredible precision using an assortment of high-tech, futuristic weaponry.”

You can check out the teaser trailer here:

Resolution Games is the studio behind Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, Bait!, and Acron: Attack of the Squirrels!. Blaston’s player versus player (PvP) action appears to be a bit of a change, then, from the studio’s previous titles.

“It’s definitely a departure from the cooperative game play that Resolution Games has become known for and will introduce a whole new genre and audience of players to the studio,” said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games, in a prepared statement.

The studio plans to launch Blaston before the end of 2020. While details are a little sparse right now, we’ll definitely bring you updates as we learn more about Blaston. Other games like Ironlights are showing some innovation in the PvP format for VR games with multiplayer supported across all platforms and features built to the strengths of current VR hardware. The teaser for Blaston looks to feature slow-motion gameplay and multiple guns — which brings to mind some of the features of Ironlights — but we’re obviously curious to learn more about where Resolution Games plans to take Blaston. We’ll bring you the latest as we learn more about the game.