See The First Gameplay of Blaston At The Upload VR Showcase

Look sharp and get your guns at the ready; Resolution Games’ Blaston is coming to the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition on June 8th at 9am PT!

Announced last month, Blaston is a competitive dueling game with a VR flavor. There’s already a snazzy trailer, but we’ll be showing you the first gameplay in which players go head-to-head. Resolution Games’ credits include Acron: Attack of the Squirrels (which featured at least year’s Showcase) and Angry Birds VR, so you’ll definitely want to pay attention.

Not heard of our VR Showcases before? They’re essentially big celebrations of gaming inside headsets; we’ll be announcing new games and sharing updates on some of your most anticipated titles. You may have seen our other news today. Along with IGN, this year’s Showcase will also be streaming as part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest! Oh, and we’ll be hosting a pre-show with yet more announcements at 8:30am PT, so get here early!

Here’s some other games you can expect from this year’s show. We’ll have yet more teases next week, so check back soon!

What else are you hoping to see at this year’s show? Let us know in the comments below!