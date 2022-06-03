BlockStar Is A Mix Of VR Shooter And Brick Breaker

BlockStar looks like a mix of VR shooter and brick breaker.

Set to release later this year, BlockStar is from Immersive Division, a team with experience working in the film industry on projects like Blade Runner 2049. Set in a dystopian future, players are tasked with racking up points as they blast blocks streaming towards them. Check out the latest trailer for the game below.

BlockStar VR Trailer

As the trailer reveals, players will head to a space station where they’ll take part in competitive tournaments, selecting weapons and then heading into televised matches to shoot down targets. You’ll need to rack up points to climb the leaderboard, get familiar with new weapons that come with their own advantages and issues and avoid blocks so as to not, y’know, die. Immersive Division says the game will feature 40 missions in its story mode.

You’ll be able to try a free demo for the game during Steam Next Fest later this month. For now, BlockStar is due to launch in Q3 of this year on PC, PSVR and Quest 2.

Will you be trying out BlockStar later this year? Let us know in the comments below!