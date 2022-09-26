Bonelab Quest 2 Gameplay Teased In New Video

Stress Level Zero is amping up the hype for Bonelab’s release later this week with new video of its player abilities captured on Quest 2.

The latest video posted by Stress Level Zero’s Brandon J Laatsch shows fast-paced gameplay captured on Quest 2, which is promised to run at 90Hz on the standalone headset. Abilities shown include dual wielding with a tool to build obstacles in the environment for blocking enemies and a gravity pull to grab far away objects. The video also shows rocketing into the air from jump-pads and mid-air slow-motion.

Check it out in the tweet below:

Captured natively on a Quest 2 running at 90hz in headset! $39.99. Only 3 more days until #Bonelab. pic.twitter.com/k8CbvLBfDC — Brandon J Laatsch (@BrandonJLa) September 26, 2022

Last week Stress Level Zero revealed the imminent release on Quest 2 and SteamVR, releasing on September 29th for $39.99. The follow-up to 2019’s PC-only Boneworks is one of VR’s most anticipated titles and the Quest 2 footage provides a sense of how the experimental sandbox sequel holds up in standalone VR. Laastch also tweeted that Quest store buyers will get the PC version of the game from the Oculus store. The release date trailer for the game, embedded below, shows a look at how an arm-based tool allows on-the-fly resizing of body size and shape, affecting the player’s speed and ability to move objects in the game.

Stay tuned for more on Bonelab in the coming days.