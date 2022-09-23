Bonelab Trailer Reveals Imminent Release On Quest & Steam

Highly anticipated physics playground Bonelab releases Thursday.

“Yes, this Thursday,” developer Stress Level Zero clarifies in its release date trailer.

So September 29 — just six days from this writing — Quest 2 and SteamVR players can explore the follow-up to 2019’s immensely popular PC VR title Boneworks. Developer Stress Level Zero published the 4-minute Bonelab release date trailer today offering some of our best-ever views of the game.

The follow-up to Boneworks has been promised for standalone VR since before the original’s release in 2019. Representing years of development, then, Stress Level Zero’s Brandon J Laatsch has been dripping out details on his Twitter account and then teased this week the game “has gone gold.”

“Sentenced to death, you embody an outcast escaping fate. Discovering a pathway to a hidden underground research facility. A series of challenging experiments and discoveries await. A road to the truth calls from the void,” the game’s listing explains. “After discovering an underground lab in MythOS city, you will have access to a variety of game locations including arenas, obstacle courses, tactical trials, sandboxes, experimental modes, and user generated levels. Collecting items, avatars, and clues from these locations enable you to progress through the mysterious story.”

Previously, Stress Level Zero released VR games Hover Junkers in 2016 and then Duck Season in 2017, porting the latter to flat-screen PCs in 2019, before taking its work honing physics and object-handling in VR to its new Boneworks universe. The new title promises the ability to import custom avatars alongside a “layered narrative” with “game locations including arenas, obstacle courses, tactical trials, sandboxes, experimental modes, and user generated levels. Collecting items, avatars, and clues from these locations enable you to progress through the mysterious story.”

We’ll plan to dive deep into the game in the days ahead and see how it stacks up between PC and Quest.