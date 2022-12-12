Modders Recreate Titanfall In Bonelab

We’re not getting Titanfall VR from Respawn anytime soon, but that hasn’t stopped the Bonelab modding community from making its own efforts.

Posted on the r/OculusQuest subreddit, u/lunchanddinner recently shared a clip of Titanfall mod in Bonelab, Stress Level Zero’s experimental sandbox sequel to Boneworks. Using the Titanfall 2’s Northstar Exoskeleton created by blockchat, this mods allows you to physically climb into the mech and directly control it, using the built-in rocket launcher at targets. Once you’re ready to leave, you’ll be ejected from your seat to a high altitude, and you can watch this below:

This isn’t the first Bonelab mod we’ve seen for Respawn Entertainment’s popular action series, though it’s certainly one of the more impressive. While Respawn focused its VR efforts on Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Titanfall fans have options, ranging between NPC models, Strider and Oger Titans, and Titanfall 2 protagonist Jack Cooper.

It doesn’t stop there and since Bonelab’s launch, modders have kept themselves busy. Between Star Wars mods for The Force and Lightsabers, player avatars for popular characters like Spider-Man, Walter White and Kratos avatars, Nintendo’s Wuhu Island, and Doom Eternal’s Crucible weapon, there’s plenty of choice. You can check these out fully on mod.io.

Bonelab is available now on Meta Quest 2, alongside PC VR via Steam and Rift, for $39.99.