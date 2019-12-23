Boneworks Update Fixes Bugs With Mid-Level Checkpoints Scheduled For January

Boneworks received its first proper post-launch update with some big fixes and a few minor content additions ahead of larger additions coming in the new year.

According to developers Stress Level Zero, the twelve days since launch were spent “debugging issues that we either didn’t encounter until we had player scale testing or issues introduced in the sleep deprived haze that we’ll remember as ‘2019’.” This update follows on from a hot-fix that was issued soon after launch that resolved controller compatibility issues for Windows MR headset owners.

This new update features a large number of bug fixes, which you can read over on the Steam update page. In terms of new content, the game includes the following, according to the developers:

Destructible Wood Crate spawn unlock is hidden in MythOS, reclaim it to spawn crates

Indestructible Crate spawn unlock is hidden

Cardboard box spawn unlock is hidden

Everyone’s favorite sock monkey is reclaimable and spawnable

Stress Level Zero also stated that mid-level checkpoint saves are scheduled to release in a future update around mid to late January. That update will likely be a major help to folks who need to take regular breaks from the game to keep themselves from feeling nauseated due to its intense gameplay. In terms of future content updates, additional arena modes and challenges are in development, along with new guns, weapons and tools. Players will also be given access to the test chambers seen in development videos. You can read the full list of planned content updates for next year, subject to change, on Steam.

If you missed it, be sure to check out Jamie’s review of Boneworks from a few weeks ago. We thoroughly enjoyed the game, and we nominated it as one of our 10 Best of VR experiences from 2019.