Borderlands 2 Index Support Finally Released In Free New Update

Since its launch on PC VR headsets last year, Gearbox Software’s Borderlands 2 VR has strangely lacked support for the Valve Index headset. That changes this week.

Borderlands 2 Index support finally arrived in a free patch issued yesterday. That includes support for the Index controllers, with a new ‘2K Knuckles Config’ binding on SteamVR. Plus you can also move based on the direction in which your hands are pointing now, instead of just your head.

Finally, there’s an option to choose between 30, 60, 90, and 120 FPS for the scope window. Index support arrives after Gearbox accidentally listed support for the headset at its launch on Steam last year.

Fans have been clamoring for Borderlands 2 Index support since last year, so today’s news will be welcomed by many. Borderlands 2 VR in general has come a long way since its launch on PSVR back in 2018. Along with coming to PC VR headsets, it’s also added all of its original story-based DLC for free and the PSVR version of the game got support for the rifle-shaped Aim controller. There’s still no co-operative multiplayer support, though.

We think the game is a very decent translation of the original to VR, even if the lack of multiplayer stings.

We’re unlikely to see many other big updates for the game at this point, and we doubt we’ll be lucky enough to get a version for Oculus Quest. Still, that doesn’t have to mean the end of Borderlands and VR. We could perhaps still see the original game get support for headsets, but we’ve also got our fingers crossed that Gearbox is working on a VR version of last year’s Borderlands 3.

Will you be digging into Borderlands 2 now it supports Index? Let us know in the comments below!