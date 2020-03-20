VR Fitness App BoxVR Gets Essentials Pack DLC On Quest Next Week

VR fitness app BoxVR is releasing its first DLC next week, and it’s coming just in time.

The Essentials Pack is arriving on Oculus Quest on March 26 for $9.99. Included in the pack are new workout regimes and new songs to box to. 60 minutes of new music is included overall, spanning a range of genres.

In BoxVR, players punch flying orbs that arrive to the time of a beat. Using different types of punches and occasional squats and guards, the game delivers a fun and varied workout routine that keeps track of the calories you’re burning. Multiplayer support is also included in the game.

The Essentials Pack is BoxVR’s first premium DLC, having previously been supported by free updates.

Even though next week is a busy time for Quest, with games like The Room VR and an alpha for Echo VR touching down, this DLC arrives at a perfect time. BoxVR is a great VR fitness app and, as more people head into self-isolation due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, it presents a good way to keep fit indoors. We even included the game in our list of apps to help you through self-isolation earlier this week.

As for other platforms, developer FitXR says they’ll get the pack at a later date. BoxVR is also available on PC VR and PSVR headsets, so hopefully fans don’t have to wait too long.

Will you be hitting up (get it?) the BoxVR DLC? Let us know in the comments below!