BoxVR Pushes Fitness Limits With Extreme Pack Today

Is your BoxVR workout not burning enough calories for your liking? Developer FitXR has just the ticket.

Launching later today on Oculus and SteamVR headsets, the BoxVR Extreme Pack is designed to push you to your limits. In the developer’s own words, it’s comprised of some of the game’s most hardcore workouts, with a mix of high tempo, drum & bass, metal and house music. In total there are 18 new tracks, adding up to an hour of new content. The pack will cost $9.99.

BoxVR is essentially Beat Saber but replacing the sword-swinging action with punching. It’s also a much more fitness-focused experience, counting calories you burn as you go and offering extended playlists. Along with OhShape, we think it’s one of the best ways to work out in VR.

That said, it can be hard to tell exactly how intense your workout will be, and we’ve come away from some sessions feeling like the song selection didn’t push us as much as we’d hoped. With that in mind, it’s great to see a pack that will deliberately go as hard as possible. We’re looking forward to trying this pack out for ourselves when it launches later on, then.

This is the second set of new BoxVR tracks to arrive recently, with an Essentials DLC launching on Oculus Quest a few weeks ago. In fact, that also arrives on PC VR today. Certainly, with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing and much of the world self-isolating, it’s great to see FitXR supplying new content.

As for PSVR players, FitXR says the content will be releasing “as soon as possible”.