Vince Gilligan Confirms A Breaking Bad VR Experience Almost Came To PSVR

A Breaking Bad VR experience was once in development for PSVR, confirmed Vince Gilligan in a recent interview.

Back in 2017, Variety reported that a Breaking Bad experience was in development for PSVR. However, the game was never officially announced and we heard nothing more about it, until now.

Speaking on the Inside The Gilliverse podcast, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul writer and creator Vince Gilligan confirmed that there was indeed once an attempt to create a Breaking Bad VR experience for the PlayStation VR headset.

The comment was prompted by a question from a viewer asking if there would ever be a video game adaptation of Breaking Bad, perhaps akin to Grand Theft Auto.

Gilligan says the PSVR experience was one of “three or four” attempts at various video game tie-ins, the only of which that made it to market was mobile game Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements.

Here are Gilligan’s full comments, taken from the 51-minute mark here, with emphasis added for the PSVR-specific comments:

“I’m not much of a video game player but how can you not know Grand Theft Auto? I remember saying to the two gentleman who said yes originally to Breaking Bad, I said ‘Who owns Grand Theft Auto? Can’t you have like a module? Can there be like a Breaking Bad [version]? It still makes sense to me. That never came to fruition. “There have been quite a few attempts at video games. Some of them kinda sort of made it to market. We tried to do a VR experience with the Sony PlayStation VR headset. We did a mobile game that lasted for a little while. “[Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul Producer and Assistant] Jenn Carroll put a lot of energy, a lot of effort and a lot of talent into writing three of four different stories for three or four different video games, including the VR thing. There was a lot of people hours poured into that. And you know, making a video game is damn hard. What little I heard about it through this process, it literally takes years. Years and millions of dollars. Especially when you’re trying to break new ground with VR and whatnot.[It] never quite came to fruition. It’s a shame.”

The Breaking Bad VR experience may never have made it to market, but a version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is currently in development for Quest 2.

