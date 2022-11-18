Broken Edge Available Now For Quest 2 & PC VR

Multiplayer VR duelling game Broken Edge launched yesterday on Quest 2 and PC VR.

Developed by Trebuchet and published by Fast Travel Games, the multiplayer title is available for $9.99 on the Quest store and Steam. The game features 1v1 fantasy dueling, with a variety of classes to choose from, each with their own strengths, weaknesses and weapons. You can check out the new (and appropriately dramatic) launch trailer, embedded above.

We were able to try the game out earlier this year at Gamescom. In our impressions piece, we discussed the game’s unique system to handle virtual swordfights:

A clash of swords in Broken Edge has a clear outcome – if player one slashes through player two’s weapon, it gets broken off at the point of impact. Player two is left with a maimed, but still usable, weapon – the titular ‘Broken Edge’, if you will. Your weapon becomes similar to a health bar and once it’s depleted down to just the hilt, you only have one last chance to counter against a fatal blow.

You can read our full hands-on from Gamescom here.

Trebuchect and Fast Travel Games say that the first major content update for Broken Edge will arrive just a few days after launch, on November 21. That update will “introduce an improved Training mode, voice chat, in-game leaderboards for online ranked mode, a new arena for the Persian fighter, and more.”

Broken Edge is available now for $9.99 on Quest 2, Quest Pro and PC VR via Steam, with support for cross-platform play online. Keep an eye out for our full review, which will be available sometime next week.