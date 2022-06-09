Broken Edge Is A Stylish New Multiplayer VR Sword Fighting Game

Fast Travel Games and Trebuchet just announced multiplayer VR sword fighting game, Broken Edge, at the Upload VR Showcase.

Check out the first trailer for the game below. In Broken Edge, two players go head-to-head, selecting different characters and weapons and learning their unique fighting styles. As you duel, blades will chip and break, forcing you to rethink your approach until one player manages to hit the other.

Broken Edge Announcement Trailer

“We’ve worked really hard to create a seamless and impactful experience as your blades clash and break thanks to our cutting edge fencing mechanics,” Creative Director Guillaume Perreault Roy says in the video. The result is a game that looks a little like Ironlights, though Broken Edge appears to let you swing your blade freely and not slow down the action. Visually, the game boasts a striking, pastel color palette, too.

This will be Trebuchet’s fourth VR game following on from last year’s launch of Winds & Leaves and Prison Boss VR before that. It’s also the second announced publishing project from Fast Travel Games, who released Cities: VR themselves earlier this year and published VR music maker, Virtuoso. The company will have a few more reveals during the Showcase, so keep your eyes peeled.

Broken Edge is currently confirmed to be coming to Quest 2 and SteamVR later this year. No word yet on possible PSVR versions, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted.

Stay tuned to the Upload VR Showcase; we’ve got plenty more reveals and headlines lined up for today.