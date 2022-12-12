Bruno Mars Joins Synth Riders Groovin Essentials Music Pack

Synth Riders is adding a “Groovin Essentials” music pack on December 15th with Bruno Mars on the tracklist.

The song pack includes five paid DLC songs:

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

“Runaway Baby” – Bruno Mars

“Skate” – Silk Sonic (feat. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

“Manuals” – Starcadian

“Supersymmetry” – Starcadian

The new pack will be available on Meta Quest, Steam, PlayStation VR, and Viveport at 10 am Pacific on December 15th. The developers behind Synth Riders teamed with dancer Phil “SACBxY” Tayag to choreograph the pack. The gameplay trailer embedded below shows some of the choreography for the song Manuals and a new Liquid Disco environment to play inside.

Synth Riders has more than 100 songs available through its core game and DLC packs, with 45 of those available as DLC. There’s also a demo on App Lab for Quest players to check out. The new tracks can be purchased individually for $1.99 or $7.99 as a bundle.