Budget Cuts Still On For PSVR, PC Version To Get BC2 Updates

Fear not! The PSVR version of popular VR stealth game, Budget Cuts, is still very much in the works. It’s just taking a little longer to sneak out of the shadows.

Developer Neat Corp confirmed as much this week on Twitter. We had originally anticipated the PSVR version of the game touching down in 2019. We even featured it in our E3 VR Showcase last June. Obviously, though, it didn’t make that window.

In its Twitter post, Neat reasoned that it was still working on optimizations and didn’t have a release date just yet. The included picture, though, assures us that the port is still very much in development.

What’s happening with #BudgetCuts on #PSVR you ask?? We are still working hard on it, never fear! We don’t have an exact release date yet, but once the optimizations are “done” we will make sure to let y’all know. Thank you for your patience!! pic.twitter.com/p0KQYLnfIs — Neat Corporation (@NeatCorp) January 22, 2020

Elsewhere, Neat also confirmed that Budget Cuts will be getting updates and optimizations made in last year’s Budget Cuts 2. This likely applies to the PC VR version of the game. We thought Budget Cuts 2 was a decent improvement over the original, with better enemy AI and design. With that in mind we’re hoping that the original game will get a huge AI update and bug purge. The latter, we felt, really held the original game’s vision back.

There’s no confirmation just yet, though, on if Budget Cuts 2 will arrive on PSVR. Earlier this week Neat and co-developer Fast Travel Games announced an update that adds Mutators to the game. These include new features like smooth locomotion.

Elsewhere, Neat is working on its Early Access game, Garden of the Sea. We’re also hoping that the Budget Cuts series might find its way to Oculus Quest at some point, too.