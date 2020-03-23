Budget Cuts Finally Gets PSVR Release Date For May

It’s been a long time coming but the Budget Cuts PSVR release date is here.

Neat Corp’s VR stealth game will be sneaking onto Sony’s headset on May 15. It will be available both on the PlayStation Store and at physical retailers thanks to a boxed release from Perp Games. Shadow Point and Esper developer Coatsink helped out with the development of the PSVR port, which we debuted footage for in our E3 VR Showcase last June.

Budget Cuts first came to PC in mid-2018 after a VR launch demo captured the industry’s attention. The game sees you escape the offices of TransCorp, an evil corporation that sends its guards after you. The game uses an immersive teleport movement option and arms you with throwing knives and other weapons. It’s a very physical experience, with much of the combat and stealth relying on you ducking and weaving and being ready to hurl knives back at enemies.

While there’s a lot to love about the game, we found the original PC release to be hampered with technical, AI-based bugs that soured the experience. Still, we’ll be looking forward to giving it another look on PSVR to see if we can spot any improvements.

Elsewhere, Neat Corp teamed up with Fast Travel Games to last year deliver Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency. We thought that was a big improvement over the original. No word on if Budget Cuts 2 could come to PSVR, nor if Oculus Quest ports of both games might be on the table. Fingers crossed for now.

What do you think of the Budget Cuts PSVR release date? Happy with the news or wish it was coming a little sooner? Let us know in the comments below!