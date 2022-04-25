Build Your Own Quest VR Bundle Discounts Some Great Games

A bundle of Quest games offers significant discounts with Fanatical offering three, five, or nine games from a list for roughly $20, $30, or $50.

The bundle comes by way of Fanatical, an online store that has “sold over 95 million keys to gamers in over 200 countries, all sourced from official publishers.” The bundle will run four weeks “while stocks last” with a wide range of genres represented among the 18 games available to add. Here’s the list:

Zero Caliber Reloaded

Death Horizon: Reloaded

Swarm

Swords of Gargantua

A Fisherman’s Tale

Prison Boss VR

Carly and the Reaperman

Puzzling Places

Down The Rabbit Hole

Traffic Jams

Anshar 2: Hyperdrive

Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey

Accounting+

Wands

Mare

Electronauts

Star Shaman

ForeVR Darts

From humor to contemplative puzzling and well-paced action, games like Zero Caliber, A Fisherman’s Tale, Accounting+, Down The Rabbit Hole, Swarm, Carly And The Reaperman, Puzzling Places, and Mare have left an impression on us and could round out any Quest gaming library. In particular, this Build Your Own Bundle looks like it could offer new and veteran Quest owners alike a way to catch up with some quality titles they might’ve missed for a decent price.

Let us know what picks you would recommend in the comments below.