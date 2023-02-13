C-Smash VRS Reimagines An Arcade Classic For PSVR 2, Demo Drops Next Month

RapidEyeMovers and Wolf & Wood revealed C-Smash VRS, a “complete reimagining” of Cosmic Smash that arrives on PSVR 2 later this year, and there’s a free demo dropping next month.

Previously teased through a countdown website, C-Smash VRS is based on Sega’s Cosmic Smash, which first appeared on Dreamcast and arcades in 2001. A futuristic combination of Squash and Breakout with online multiplayer and solo play, that’s directed by Jörg Tittel, who also worked on the upcoming VR game The Last Worker. You can watch the announcement trailer below:

Speaking on PlayStation Blog, Tittel confirms C-Smash VRS is being created by what he calls “a dream team of people whose work I admire,” which includes two former Rez Infinite developers. Features like finger detection, 3D audio and haptic feedback are promised, while the upcoming demo includes a solo training mode and limited online multiplayer with another player. Here’s the full description:

Combining a low-gravity form of Squash with timed block-breaking challenges, C-Smash VRS brings together the very best of racket sports and timeless action puzzle gameplay. Dashing and ducking from one side to the other and performing intense shots and trick smashes, players can use all walls as they journey through dozens of levels of fun and fitness. Players can either play alone or forge a cosmic connection with a friend, exploring a variety of online versus and co-op modes.

C-Smash VRS arrives on PSVR 2 later this year, while the demo drops on March 23.