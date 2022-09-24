BAFTA-Nominated Call of the Sea Arrives On Meta Quest 2 Next Year

Bafta-nominated puzzle adventure Call of the Sea is getting a surprise VR adaptation, releasing next year on Meta Quest 2.

Initially launched for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, Call of the Sea first arrived in 2020 and was later nominated for BAFTA’s Best Immersive Game. Set in the 1930s, this tells the story of Norah Everhart. We find her investigating her husband Harry’s disappearance, who vanished while searching for a cure to Norah’s mysterious family illness.

With only his photo and island coordinates to work from, Norah sets off on an “an otherworldly tale of mystery and love,” taking her to a South Pacific island near Otaheite (Tahiti). This story-driven adventure doesn’t feature combat. Instead, story progression relies on puzzle solving.

Developer Out of the Blue and publisher Raw Fury hasn’t confirmed much else about Call of the Sea’s VR adaptation. However, they’ve announced that more details will be revealed at Raindance Festival 2022, which takes place from October 26 until November 26, For anyone attending, you can try out a “Raindance exclusive” closed alpha demo.

Call of the Sea VR launches in 2023 on Meta Quest 2, though pricing details remain unconfirmed.

Will you be picking up Call of the Sea VR? Did you play the flatscreen release? Let us know in the comments below.