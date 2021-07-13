Music By Calvin Harris, Tiesto & More Comes To FitXR With New Label Partnerships

A bunch of new music is coming to FitXR, thanks to several new partnerships with music labels such as Sony Music and Warner Music. The virtual fitness club with now feature tracks by artists such as Tiësto, Calvin Harris and many more.

The new partnerships strike deals between FitXR and eight major and indie record labels — Sony Music, Warner Music, Musical Freedom, Spinnin’ Records, Defected, Circus Records, Armada Records and Hospital Records.

Virtual fitness club sessions in FitXR will now include tracks such as Calvin Harris’ Feel So Close and Tiësto’s Wow, My Whistle, 7 Skies and Party Time. There’s also over 30 other new tracks from less prominent artists, and FitXR says it will be bringing a constant stream of new music to the app with the partnerships.

“We’re so pleased to join forces with these music labels as we embark on our journey to curate new and exciting class tracks for workouts in our Box, HIIT and Dance Studios,” said Co-Founder and CEO of FitXR, Sam Cole, in a prepared statement. “We’ve taken a cue from the group fitness class environment where you’re often introduced to new music you find interesting.”

FitXR also acknowledged that there remains lots of good music outside those signed to labels. So the developers plan to highlight emerging artists, and the company plans “to source new music for its workout classes from unsigned artists via an online submission process on the FitXR website.”

FitXR pivoted to a subscription-based model earlier this year, offering new features, improved real-time multiplayer and more.