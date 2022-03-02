Iron Man VR Dev Opens Second Studio, Still Hiring For AAA VR Game

Iron Man VR and Republique developer Camouflaj has opened a second studio to work on “immersive” games, and is still hiring for a new AAA game with VR support.

The developer this week announced Camouflaj Holdings GK, which is based in Kamakura, Japan. The studio will be headed up by Camouflaj founder, Ryan Payton and Capcom producer Matt Walker. No word yet on exactly what the studio is developing but, in a statement given to Gamesindustry.biz, Walker said the second studio would “strengthen our capability to continue to create immersive, ‘Meaningful Games'”.

Though that’s not definitive confirmation that the team is making another VR game, job listings on the official website reveal the company is currently hiring for a ‘AAA’ game with single-player levels. As we reported last year, almost all of the listings note that previous VR experience will help applicants. One list for a QA Lead adds that “VR experience is a must”. One for a Software Engineer mentions previous console development, too.

Could this mean Camouflaj is working on a new project for PSVR or PSVR 2? We were big fans of the team’s work on Iron Man VR for PSVR, which offered a full single-player campaign. When we spoke to Payton around the game’s release, he said the studio would be interested in making a sequel should the game sell well. The team will also bring its work on porting mobile stealth series Republique to PSVR next week with the release of an Anniversary Edition (it’s already on basically every other headset).

What other titles would you like to see Camouflaj’s new studio work on? Let us know in the comments below!