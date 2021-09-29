Iron Man VR Developer Camouflaj Hiring For New AAA Title

Camouflaj, the developers behind 2020’s PSVR exclusive Iron Man VR, are hiring a number of positions for a new AAA title.

There’s nine positions total, available over on the careers section of Camouflaj’s site, all of which describe roles working on “a new AAA project.” Some open positions include concept artists, gameplay engineers, animation leader and more. The listings don’t specify whether the AAA title is a VR title or just a traditional flatscreen game. However, many of the listings indicate that “experience with VR” or “experience working in the VR space” would be a bonus (albeit not a requirement).

Camouflaj’s focus has been on VR titles for a number of years now. Republique was their last non-VR title, released as an episodic stealth game for mobile devices and then ported and launched on GearVR, PC VR and PSVR. The team was also behind the PSVR-exclusive Iron Man VR — a game made in partnership and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Putting all these pieces of the puzzle together, it seems possible that Camouflaj is developing a new AAA title for PSVR 2. Sony confirmed PSVR 2 is on the way, even revealing the new controllers, but it won’t be releasing this year. UploadVR was also the first to reveal the specs of the new headset in May, featuring 2000×2040 pixels per eye with foveated rendering.

In July last year, Camouflaj founder Ryan Payton indicated the studio would be interested in a hypothetical sequel to Iron Man VR.

“Ultimately it’s up to how the game performs, it’s up to our partners over at PlayStation and Marvel,” he said. “But as developers we absolutely loved working on Marvel’s Iron Man VR and we would obviously be super interested to continue working on it.”

You can view all Camouflaj’s job openings here. We’re not expecting to hear anything new on PSVR 2 anytime soon, but in the meantime you can catch up on everything we know so far or read our review of Iron Man VR from last year.