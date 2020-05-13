Museum Of Other Realities To Host Cannes XR Virtual Program In June

Announced this morning, the Museum of Other Realities will co-host the Cannes XR Virtual festival next month. Originally planned as a physical event as part of the Cannes Film Market (the business counterpart to the Cannes Film Festival), all of the program will now be moved to an online setting.

The Cannes Film Festival is the latest in a string of events that have been canceled or moved to an online format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the festival was planning to launch a new immersive and augmented reality program. However, the new program will now pivot to take place entirely online, in a collaboration with the Museum of Other Realities.

Titled Cannes XR 2020, the event will run across June 22-26 and feature a variety of different panels, presentations and events, made available online through 2D live video streams. There will also be a showcase of XR and VR projects on offer, which will be selected by the Tribecca Film Festival and available to experience for three days.

“After having prepared for a promising edition in Cannes, where for the first time we would have expanded the VR to the Palm Beach, we had to reinvent Cannes XR and find a way to put it online,” said Cannes Film Market Executive Director Jérôme Paillard to Variety. “It has been possible to build a totally new concept where we will be able to show worldwide, and with optimal quality, the VR experiences that we were expecting to show in Cannes.”

The Cannes XR Festival has some prominent figures confirmed for events, including Todd Shaiman, Head of Immersive Arts at Google, Colum Slevin, Head of Media, ARVR Experiences at Facebook, Ishita Kapur, Director, Mixed Reality Content and Partnerships at Microsoft and more.

More information and the full line-up is available on the Cannes Film Maret (Marcé du Film) website.