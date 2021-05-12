Captain ToonHead Mixes FPS And Tower Defense On Quest

Captain ToonHead vs the Punks From Outer Space looks as ridiculous as it sounds, and it’s coming to Oculus Quest soon.

Developer Teravision Games has been working on this title for a while, and previously confirmed it was coming to PSVR and PC VR headsets. Today, though, it’s confirmed it will also reach Oculus Quest this summer. Check out the gameplay trailer below.

Captain ToonHead is described as a mix of first-person shooter and tower defense. In the game, you’re earth’s frontline of defense against invading hordes of enemies that include green minions and, yes, dinosaurs.

VR staples like dual-wielding weapons are in but, as you fight, you’ll also be building towers around the map that help you take down streams of opponents. Your own weapons, meanwhile, include flamethrowers and what looks like… used sandals. If you couldn’t already tell, the game certainly knows where its sense of humor rests.

Weapons can be upgraded, too. There’s no solid date for Captain ToonHead yet but it will launch on Quest at the same time as other platforms. It’s also available to wishlist on Steam right now.

Are you going to be picking up Captain ToonHead? Let us know in the comments below!