Captain ToonHead Gets November Oculus Quest, PC Release Date

Zany tower defense shooter, Captain ToonHead vs the Punks from Outer Space, is landing on its first platforms in November.

The wave-based first-person shooter hybrid will launch on Oculus Quest, Rift and HTC Vive on November 11. The previously announced PSVR version will launch in 2022, as will Valve Index support for the PC VR version.

Captain ToonHead casts you as the titular clumsy hero, who ventures across the galaxy to save a race of blocky aliens from swarms of enemy punks, dinosaurs and chickens. To do this, you’ll build towers using resources you gather from defeated enemies, and can even join in the battle with dual-wielding pistols and temporarily controlling towers yourself.

We played an early preview of the game back in August. Though the wave-based genre is played out in VR, we enjoyed the game’s depth, from the extensive upgrade system to the tiny details in the visuals. That said, the game’s slapstick comedy wasn’t quite for us, save for a burrito-related incident at the start.

“I’ve definitely been enjoying my time with the game, from considering strategy and tower placements at the start of the level to the frantic switch up in tactics when a t-rex makes it past the last of my defences,” we said. “I’d need Captain ToonHead to really start doubling down on difficulty if it was going to amount to anything more than a decent shooter with some welcome (if hit and miss) personality.”

