Car Mechanic Simulator VR Now Available For Quest 2

Another surprise launch is here just before for the weekend — Car Mechanic Simulator VR is now available for Quest 2.

Car Mechanic Simulator VR released last year for PC VR on Steam with mixed reviews as of this writing. Now the title has made its way over to Quest 2 with early reviews there faring poorly as well due in part to complaints about the game’s low resolution. We installed the title on a Quest 2 and, indeed, the resolution is very low.

In a reply to a review on the Quest store the developer wrote “We realize that resolution is too low after relase ;( We will fix it!”

Here’s a snippet taken from the store description outlining the developer’s intention:

Become a true master of the craft in this virtual reality simulation game. As a professional mechanic your skills will be tested as you strive to meet your clients’ expectations. Immerse yourself in realistic gameplay as you prove your skills with the many available tools and car parts. Diagnose, repair, paint, and renovate highly detailed cars in your very own auto shop.

There’s 10 cars to play to modify and repair with over 10 tools, alongside “hundreds” of parts and options. Car Mechanic Simulator is available now for Quest 2 for $19.99.