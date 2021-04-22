Carmack: Facebook Could Push System-Wide Depth-Aware Comfort Settings

Comments made by Consulting Oculus CTO John Carmack suggest Facebook could pursue a multi-year effort to reduce simulator sickness in Facebook’s VR headsets.

The comments come from a discussion between Carmack and the Vice President of Facebook Reality Labs Andrew Bosworth made in an audio chat on Twitter. Twitter’s Spaces platform for audio chat doesn’t yet archive its broadcasts, but we do have a recording we’ve been transcribing. We’ll post soon both an edited recording (removing sentence fragments and unrelated discussion) as well as the transcription.

For now, we’ve been pulling out headline-worthy segments. First, we noted a Quest Pro with more sensors onboard won’t ship in 2021 while Quest 2 stays in market for “a long while“. We also posted about Carmack’s comments related to making Facebook’s VR headsets more fully functional personal computers which could go after the market for Chromebooks and tablets. And there was also the comment about a multi-year evolution that could one day offer “a controller-free SKU in the future where we rely just on hand tracking for people that want to use keyboard and mouse and don’t want to pay for the controllers.”

Today, we’re noting Carmack’s response to a question from Bosworth where he asks him to share progress Facebook has made into reducing motion sickness caused by VR. Here’s the full transcription of Carmack’s response where he discusses what might be a multi-year effort to offer a system-wide method for reducing simulator sickness across apps: