Carve Snowboarding Hits The Slopes On Oculus Quest This Week

Carve Snowboarding hits the slopes on Oculus Quest on Thursday, May 27.

The game was revealed last month in the first-ever Oculus Gaming Showcase and Facebook confirmed the release date to UploadVR this week. The title promises a full downhill gameplay experience made in the spirit of classic extreme sports games 1080° Snowboarding and SSX. In fact, 1080° Snowboarding creator Giles Goddard is on-board with developer Chuhai Labs to create this VR version inspired by the original from the Nintendo 64 era.

We haven’t taken the title for a spin yet, but we are interested to see how it handles on Oculus Quest. Downhill movement is likely to be an intense experience and we’ll be curious to see how it adapts to the wireless freedom of Quest. Carve Snowboarding looks like it’ll also fill a notable hole in Quest’s lineup, which is rather light on extreme sports games.

The announcement trailer revealed last month is embedded below showing gameplay and the fact that you’ll be able to pet the dog. Beyond that, though, we don’t know too much about it.

