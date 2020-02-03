Head Of Studio At CD Projekt Red On VR: ‘It’s Not Really Viable Yet’

In an interview with OnMSFT, CD Projekt Red’s Head of Studio John Mamais expanded upon some of the studio’s previous comments on VR, particularly in relation to their highly-anticipated title Cyberpunk 2077.

Previously, the studio made it clear that VR support was not something they were working on, due to difficulties related to converting the game’s design for VR. Based on the comments from Mamais, that definitely hasn’t changed. However he did expand and give some further insight.

When asked by OnMSFT about whether the studio had considered bringing the game to VR platforms, Mamais said “we tried” and noted that the studio was “thinking about VR” at one point. He even said the studio got VR dev kits, but reiterated they’re not actively exploring that avenue anymore.

He then talked about why VR support might not a viable market for a studio like CD Projekt Red yet. “Some things [in Cyberpunk] would work in VR but, I think, it’s not really viable yet. You’re not making a lot of money in VR yet. It’s very experimental and niche, yeah. I would like to. I like VR but we’re not doing anything with it yet.”

It is clear that VR support for Cyberpunk is definitely off the table at the moment, especially as the team buttons down to the ship the traditional game later this year.

If you’re looking for something Cyberpunk in VR, headset owners might be able to satiate their cravings with other upcoming VR games like LOW-FI and Lonn.