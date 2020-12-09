Celebrate Sword Art Online In VRChat This Christmas With Creators And Cast

Yesterday the official English Sword Art Online Twitter account announced a special fan event called Sword Art Online Synthesis – The Period of Alicization Project, a free event hosted inside VRChat featuring the cast, show creators, and more. The event runs from December 26th at midnight JST until December 27th at 11:59PM JST.

According to the official website, fans will be able to explore “unique exhibits” and watch live streams of “special programs” in the VR environment, likely on that giant screen you see in the screenshot above. These programs will feature talks with the cast and creators of the anime, games, and more.

Everything is going to be streamed on YouTube as well, but you can join directly inside a PC VR compatible headset if you’d like, or even just on your PC using the VRChat client in non-VR mode. Obviously, checking it out in VR yields the most immersive and fun results.

There’s also going to be an airing of a “Special Movie” called Symphonic Alicization Orchestra Special Edition, which is a video consisting of anime clips edited together alongside music. It was included on the bonus disc with the limited-edition Blu-Ray release of SAO Alicization. There will also be a War of Underworld Special Edition Orchestra video as well that was edited together specifically for this event.

For more on cool VRChat things to do, check out our recommendations on some of the best VRChat worlds to visit. This free event runs from December 26th at midnight JST until December 27th at 11:59PM JST.

Let’s just hope there is a logout button this time.