UploadVR CES 2020: Best Of Show And People’s Choice Award

CES 2020 is coming to an end. We’ve been in Las Vegas, NV all week trying out cutting-edge hardware and software demos from companies all over the world trying to push the boundaries of VR and AR technology. As a result, we’ve collected our list of the best and most exciting things we saw for you right here.

Just like we did at E3 2019, we’re giving out two awards: Best of Show and People’s Choice. The Best of Show award winner and its nominees are all selected by UploadVR Editorial staff and the People’s Choice award winner is picked by you, our readers! We looked at our website traffic and social media engagement to determine the four nominees for that award and are using social media polls to pick the winner. This was done across two Facebook polls (Part 1 and Part 2) and a Twitter poll.

And if you want the full rundown on our impressions and all of the top news stories of the week from CES 2020, we chatted about it all live in our VR studio for a special episode of The VR Download this week, embedded above!

UploadVR People’s Choice Award For CES 2020: The Nominees

NVIDIA’s Variable Rate Supersampling

Panasonic VR Glasses

Pimax Artisan VR Headset

Rebuff Reality’s VR Ears and VR Power for Quest

UploadVR People’s Choice Award For CES 2020: The Winner

NVIDIA’s Variable Rate Supersampling

The votes are in and the winner of our People’s Choice Award for CES 2020 is NVIDIA’s new Variable Rate Supersampling feature. Just released this week for RTX GPUs, it will dynamically apply up to 8x supersampling in the center of the view only, the area you usually look at the most in VR, to improve fidelity. It’s sort of like the inverse of foveated rendering, which downgrades the quality of the areas in your peripheral vision to allow for a sharper center.

Read more about the new feature here.

UploadVR Best Of Show Award For CES 2020: The Nominees

HaptX VR Gloves and Robotic Telepresence

NDI’s Atraxa 6DoF Electromagnetic Tracking

Panasonic’s VR Glasses

Spatial’s Cross-Device Multi-User VR/AR Communication Platform

VRgineers XTAL Dual 4K Military-Grade Headset

Rebuff Reality’s VR Ears and VR Power for Quest

UploadVR Best Of Show Award For CES 2020: The Winner

HaptX VR Gloves and Robotic Telepresence

At CES 2020 the company that impressed us the most in terms of the technology feeling groundbreaking and truly impactful for the future of the VR/AR landscape, was definitely HaptX. Their haptic feedback gloves worked great and the telepresence robot demo was surprisingly articulated. It will be a long time before this technology is consumer-ready, but the future looks bright for haptics (and HaptX) in VR.

For more on HaptX, check out the demo and interview we conducted at CES 2020.

And for more on CES 2020, check out our Coverage Hub or our news roundup to see what you might have missed.