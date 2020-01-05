CES 2020: Pico Neo 2 Pricing Revealed Alongside New Eye Tracking Model

China-based VR hardware company Pico Interactive announced the specifications and planned prices for its upcoming Neo 2 standalone VR headset. The company also revealed a new model in the line called the Neo 2 Eye which incorporates eye-tracking technology in partnership with Tobii.

The Neo 2 line is a successor to the original Pico Neo headset and the company plans to market this one toward businesses. The Pico Neo 2, now called the Pico Neo 2 Standard, was first revealed in March of 2019 but specifications for the device weren’t revealed until now. The headset is priced around $700 while Pico also plans to sell the Neo 2 Eye for around $900 offering the same specifications with the addition of eye tracking.

The company claims the headset includes a display with 4K resolution, 105 degree field of view and a 90Hz refresh rate powered by a Snapdragon 845 alongside 128 GB storage. Pico also says it is going to separately sell the Pico Stream Box using a 60 GHz wireless connection to play PC VR games via a nearby computer.

Pico claims the Neo 2 Eye model will use eye tracking technology from Tobii to “improve daily enterprise operations and applications.” Tobii is the same company that provided the eye tracking technology for the HTC Vive Pro Eye. We gave our impressions of the technology back at CES this time last year, and Tobii later went on to launch their eye-tracking SDK at GDC a few months later.

The Neo 2 headsets will employ full 6 degrees of freedom with inside out tracking and the company says it uses “electromagnetic” tracking with its controllers, pictured below.

This tracking technology may benefit from resistance to occlusion but may be heavier to hold. We’ll plan to see the device at CES in Las Vegas and hopefully report back more details and impressions.