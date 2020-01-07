CES 2020: Pimax Announces 180Hz ‘5K SUPER’ Headset

At CES 2020, Pimax announced a new entry in its lineup which offers a higher refresh rate than any other headset on the market.

Pimax is a China-based company which offers wide field of view PC VR headsets to enthusiasts.

5K SUPER is an enhanced version of Pimax’s main seller, the 5K Plus. Like the 5K Plus, it offers a field of view of 170 degrees and dual 1440p LCD panels.

But unlike any other headset on the market, the 5K SUPER offers a max refresh rate of 180 Hz.

This is higher than even the Valve Index, which offers a max refresh rate of 144 Hz. Facebook actually reduced refresh rate in its Oculus lineup, from 90 Hz to 80 Hz and 72 Hz.

A higher refresh rate will make the VR world feel more solid as you move through it, as well as making objects in motion look more smooth. It also seems to reduce eye strain and may even help towards reducing VR sickness.

No price has been provided for the 5K SUPER, but the regular 5K Plus headset is priced at $699 (headset only) so expect higher than that. Pimax headsets currently do not ship with controllers or base stations, so you’ll need to add on base stations and Index controllers from Valve for around $577 extra.

5K SUPER adds to a long list of headsets available from Pimax. We should note though that Pimax has a long history of shipping delays with its new products and repeatedly failing to hit its own self-imposed deadlines. As such, we recommend caution when ordering. To avoid disappointment, we recommend treating it more like backing a Kickstarter than ordering a product.