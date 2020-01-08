CES 2020 VR And AR News Roundup: Everything You Might Have Missed

As always, we’re starting off the new year with CES 2020 (official website) week, which has traditionally been one of the biggest weeks of the year for VR and AR. It’s certainly been a little quieter so far this year, but there’s still a wealth of stories coming out each day, along with our own hands-on impressions coming straight from the show floor.

Over the next few days, we’ll be collecting everything into this one post so you can easily find all the content at the end of each day. We’re including every news post, along with related analysis, editorials and hands-on pieces. We’ll try and update this post by the end of each day, but if you want updates as they come, be sure to check out the UploadVR homepage or go directly to the CES 2020 Coverage Hub.

Here are all the VR and AR stories from CES 2020.

Image Credit: @Watarun111 on Twitter

Tuesday, January 7th

CES 2020: This Conceptual Toilet Lets You VR While You Poop

PSVR Sales Analysis: 5 Million Is A Big Milestone, But Sales Are Naturally Slumping

CES 2020: Artisan Is A Lower Cost Pimax Headset With 140° Field Of View

CES 2020: Pimax Announces 180Hz ‘5K SUPER’ Headset

CES 2020: Panasonic Showcases Ultra-Compact VR Goggles, But Details Are Light

Monday, January 6th

CES 2020: NVIDIA Increases VR Sharpness For RTX Cards With Variable Rate Supersampling

HTC Skipping CES, To Share ‘New Vision For Vive’ Soon

How To Enable NVIDIA VRSS On RTX Cards For Sharper VR Quality In Supported Games

CES 2020: PSVR Sales Surpass 5 Million Units, PS5 Logo Revealed

CES 2020: Samsung Casually Shows Off AR Glasses In Exercise Demo

CES 2020: Nreal’s AR Glasses Promise To Pin Android Apps In Your Room

Sunday, January 5th

CES 2020: Pico Neo 2 Pricing Revealed Alongside New Eye Tracking Model