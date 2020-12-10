Oculus Quest 2 Stock Gone? This Chrome Extension Alerts You When It’s Back

Sick of refreshing online retailers in hopes of grabbing Oculus Quest 2, PlayStation 5, or a next-gen graphics card?

Google Chrome browser extension OctoShop aims to solve this problem by alerting you when a product is back in stock, checking across all major US-based retailers.

It was developed by UT Austin students Darshan Bhatta & Sriram Hariharan, with design work done freelance by Taamannae Taabassum.

Bhatta tells us the extension was used by many people to find an Oculus Rift S or Oculus Quest throughout the year. And now, with Quest 2 stock starting to fluctuate in time for the holiday season, he says it’s now helping people buy VR again.

If you just want to check current availability across retailers without getting the extension, you can use their website InStok.

Installing the extension lets you set up notifications so you’ll know exactly when the product you want is available again. You can set a maximum price to ignore scalper listings, which users seem to love based on the Google reviews.

OctoShop isn’t just limited to VR headsets of course, you can use it for other hard to find products like PlayStation 5 or the latest NVIDIA / AMD graphics cards.

The service is currently only available in the USA, but there’s a signup form to be alerted when it expands to more countries.