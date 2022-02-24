Cities: VR Hosting Limited Playtests Next Month

A select group of Quest 2 owners will get to try out Cities: VR early next month.

Developer Fast Travel Games today announced a limited community playtest for the city building spin-off. You can head to this link to sign up for a chance to play. You won’t be able to actually stream the game and you’ll need to sign a non-disclosure agreement, but if you get in you’ll be able to play from March 7 “for approximately five days”.

You will, of course, also need a Quest 2.

Cities: VR Playtests Incoming

This will be an unfinished build of that game that Fast Travel is hoping to fine tune before launch. Cities has carried a spring 2022 release date ever since we announced it at the Upload VR Showcase last year, so hopefully a full launch isn’t too far off.

The game is a full spin-off of the Cities: Skylines series that completely reinvents the control scheme to work in VR. For now, the game is exclusive to Quest 2, though Fast Travel has stated that it will have more to share on other platforms some time in the future. We spoke to Fast Travel’s Erik Odeldahl about building the experience last year.

Are you going to try for a chance to play Cities: VR early? Let us know in the comments below!