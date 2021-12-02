Cities: Skylines Spin-Off Cities: VR Announced For Quest 2

Fast Travel Games’ next VR title is a spin-off of popular city-building simulation, Cities: Skylines, named Cities: VR.

Announced today at the Upload VR Showcase, Cities: VR is coming to Meta Quest 2 (formally known as the Oculus Quest 2) in Spring 2022. Check out the brand new reveal trailer just below.

Cities: VR Announced

If you’re familiar with city-building simulators, you’ll likely know what to expect from Cities: VR. As mayor, you’ll be creating your very own metropolis, having a say in every aspect of city planning from paving roads to placing buildings. You’ll use Quest’s motion controls to point and click around the map, and the game can be played both from an isometric view and even zooming down into street level.

In a prepared statement, Creative Director Erik Odeldahl said that the game looks to “adapt Cities: Skylines to VR in a way that is both approachable for new players and a new challenge for Cities veterans.”

Cities: VR is the fifth VR game from Stockholm-based Fast Travel, which is comprised of former developers from Battlefield developer DICE and Angry Birds creator Rovio. The studio got its start with 2017’s Apex Construct, moving onto The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets and Budget Cuts 2, which was developed alongside Neat Corp. Most recently the team released a survival horror adventure, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, which was set in the World of Darkness universe. The team also recently confirmed it’s getting into VR publishing.

We’ve got many more announcements to come at the Upload VR Showcase, so stay tuned!