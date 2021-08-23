Clash Of Chefs Brings More Overcooked Action To Oculus Quest And PC VR Next Month

Ready for more Overcooked-style action in VR? Clash of Chefs will deliver just that next month.

Flat Hill Games delivers another manic take on VR cooking on Oculus Quest and PC VR headsets on September 16 (and that’s a confirmed Quest Store release too). It was already available on Steam in Early Access, but will graduate to a full release on that day. Check out the release date trailer for the game below.

Clash of Chefs VR Trailer

In Clash of Chefs players will find themselves fulfilling the demands of hungry customers, flipping burgers, making burritos and ladling on the sauce. The experience comes with 80 single-player levels that are themed after different cuisines as well as a competitive multiplayer mode in which players will compete for high scores. Expect to chop onions, pour drinks and try to keep customers satisfied as orders come in thick and fast.

VR is no stranger to Overcooked-inspired titles. If you’re looking for something with a co-op focus you can also check out Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale from Resolution Games. There’s no word on a possible PSVR release for Clash of Chefs as of right now, though.

