Cook Up A Storm In Clash Of Chefs VR, Coming To Quest And PC VR This Summer

Get your chefs hats on, because another cooking game is coming to Oculus Quest and PC VR.

Clash of Chefs VR will see you prepare food from a bunch of different cuisines with increasingly complicated recipes in virtual kitchens around the world. Flat Hill Games is developing the game, which will leave Early Access on PC VR and arrive on the Quest platform sometime this summer. That’s on the full Quest store too, not App Lab.

According to the Steam page, there are over 60 levels to work through in single-player mode with increasingly different recipes.

Given the nature of the game, the obvious comparison will be made to Resolution Games’ Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale. However, it seems that Clash of Chefs will focus on a more diverse range of foods and not just sandwiches. Not only will the cuisine vary, but so will your environments – there’s an American restaurant, an Italian restaurant and a Japanese one as well.

It sounds like things can get quite complicated – in the American kitchen, you’ll be managing veggies and meats for burgers, as well as fries and drinks on the side. The Italian restaurant will task you with making delicious pizza and pasta, while you’ll be managing sushi rolls and ramen in the Japanese restaurant.

In addition to single-player, there will also be online multiplayer so you can compete against your friends, plus a global leaderboard to see how you stack up against the rest of the world.

Clash of Chefs VR exits Early Access on Steam for PC VR and makes its way onto the Oculus Store for Quest later this summer.