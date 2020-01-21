Oculus, UN, Sida and XR Impact Present New Climate Change VR Experience, Be Earth

Facebook’s Oculus, the United Nations, the Swedish International Development Agency (Sida) and XR Impact combined forces this week to present a new VR experience, titled Be Earth #13 that aims to teach users more about climate change.

The experience is making its premiere at the World Economic Forum Annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. However it will be also made available for free. Be Earth #13 “transports the viewer to the Amazon rainforest where climate change is having a clear and present impact” and “invites participants to embody earth and learn more about climate change, to take action and personal responsibility to help end global warming.” Be Earth will take users on an immersive experience set in the Amazon rainforest in the aftermath of wildfires, pictured below.

The project was developed by XR Impact, funded by Sida and Facebook, and made in collaboration with the United Nations and climate experts, researchers, artists, storytellers and more. The full title, Be Earth #13, refers to the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, the thirteenth of which deals with climate action. Be Earth #13 is the first in a planned VR platform, with other experiences that deal with some of the other 16 goals.

For those who might live in Davos, Switzerland or are passing through, you will be able to experience the project at the Equality Lounge in the Davos Panorama Hotel from today, the 21st of January, until the 24th of January. As mentioned previously, the experience will also be released to the public for free at some point, although there is currently no word on timing, release platforms or supported headsets.