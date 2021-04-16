Co-Op Horror Shooter GTFO Gets Full Native PC VR Mod With Motion Controller Support

This week a new mod released for indie co-op horror shooter GTFO from 10 Chambers. The mod features full native VR support including motion controllers and cross-play with non-VR. Check it out in the trailer below:

GTFO VR Mod

In the trailer we can see everything from motion-controlled melee weapons, free aiming guns with laser sights and flashlights, impressive lighting and fog, and lots of truly gruesome blood and gore. GTFO is the kind of game you really need a full group of people to get the most out of it, similar to Phasmophobia, except with a lot more guns and violence.

This mod is certainly an unexpected but welcome surprise since the dark and creepy atmosphere in the game is such a perfect fit for VR. Once the monsters show up things get crazy fast and I can only imagine how frantic things would feel inside a VR headset if the game already makes me sweat outside of VR.

GTFO is in Early Access still on Steam for $35 with a ‘Very Positive’ review average after nearly 18,000 user reviews. I’ve played it in non-VR and can confirm that it’s extremely tense, terrifying, and very fun with friends—but it’s also extremely difficult and requires real coordination to succeed.

For more details on the mod and the community behind it, check out the Discord server. You can download the mod itself over on github. If you decide to give it a try let us know what you think in our own Discord or down in the comments below!

