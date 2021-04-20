Oscar-Nominated Short Film Colette Now Available On Oculus TV For Quest

Colette, an Oscar-nominated short film featured in Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, is now available to stream on Oculus Quest.

The documentary premiered first at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in February 2020 and won Best Documentary Short, followed by many other festivals, awards and limited release theatrical runs. It was then featured in the gallery section of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond on PC VR, which released in December 2020. Now, the film is available to view for free in Oculus TV on Quest as well.

It follows Colette Marin-Catherine, one of the last surviving members of the French Resistance from World War II. Here’s a description from the Oculus blog:

As a young girl, Colette Marin-Catherine fought the Nazis as a member of the French Resistance. Since 1945, she has refused to set foot in Germany. That changes when a history student named Lucie enters her life and encourages her to visit the concentration camp where the Nazis killed her brother.

The film runs for approximately 25 minutes. While it’s available for viewing on Quest, it screens as a 2D traditional short film, so don’t expect any 3D or VR elements coming into play.

Last month, the film was nominated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the category of Documentary Short Subject. The Academy Awards are set to take place within the week, on April 26, and so Colette’s appearance in Oculus TV is timely. It’s up against four other short films in the same category.

Colette is available to stream on Oculus TV for Quest now.