Color Space ‘Another World’ Update Adds 3 New Scenes On Quest And Rift S

A new free update is available now for Oculus Rift and Quest app Color Space, which launched earlier this year. The update adds 3 new scenes to the game’s existing 13 launch scenes, providing users with more beautiful artwork to color in VR.

Launched in March this year, Color Space is a VR game that allows users to color in pieces of beautiful art and environments in virtual reality. It takes the timeless appeal of coloring books and transfers them to an immersive medium to great success. The game launched with 13 scenes available, and this new update, titled the ‘Another World’ update, will add an additional three for those who have exhausted the existing options.

Color Space's "Another World" update is live on Quest and Rift. The 3 new (free) scenes are some of our best, most detailed yet. Enjoy coloring in/on a lush and mystical planet with new, original music. (Plus an eyedropper!)https://t.co/rAq3xNQr8mhttps://t.co/82cuSgCR9r pic.twitter.com/ZLatj6i4EI — Lighthaus (@lighthausinc) May 28, 2020

We spoke to VR artist Danny Bittman about Color Space earlier in the year. Bittman works on the game as a creative director and composer, and has been creating art with VR tools for many years now. Some of Bittman’s other works are available in VR apps like the Museum of Other Realities, but Color Space lets you collaborate with the artists for the first time. The game lets you color in works of art created by Bittman, most of which were initially created in other tools like Tilt Brush or Gravity Sketch.

The free ‘Another World’ update is available now for Color Brush. The game is available to purchase on the Oculus Store for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift for $9.99.

