Choose Your World’s Hues In Color Space On Quest And Rift

The world might seem to be changing in ways you and your family are struggling to understand. In Color Space, though, the environment is serene and colorless, inviting you to take control one decision at a time.

First, which color do you want? Now, where to put it?

Color Space is available now on Oculus Quest and Rift for $10 and adapts the timeless appeal of coloring books to the complete sensory control of VR. Just pick a color and a place to put it. From Lighthaus Inc, the project is produced by David Sarno and engineered by Anna Krasner with pioneering VR artist Danny Bittman working as creative director and composer. Bittman’s been experimenting with a range of VR tools over the years to develop workflows that are efficient, perform well in headsets, and remain visually pleasing. You can visit some of those works in places like the Museum Of Other Realities, but in Color Space you get the chance to partner with the artist to colorize 10 alluring scenes from the available palettes.

According to Bittman, the design process for the 13 worlds included at launch started in Gravity Sketch and Tilt Brush, with refinement of the meshes completed in Gravity Sketch. The skyboxes are made in Tilt Brush and baked into 360 images. AnimVR was also used “extensively” in prototyping for the project, according to Bittman. The creators are planning to talk soon about how they made the software.

You can find Color Space now on Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift for $9.99. Check out the trailer below.

Will you or your family be escaping to this world of colors anytime soon? Let us know in the comments below.