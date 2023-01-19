Colossal Cave Available Now On Quest 2, PSVR 2 Release Confirmed

The VR remake of text-based adventure Colossal Cave Adventure is available today on Meta Quest 2, with a PSVR 2 release confirmed for later in the year.

This reimagined version of Colossal Cave is being developed by Sierra On-Line co-founders Ken and Roberta Williams through Cygnus Entertainment, bringing new meaning to the original game through its transformation into a fully-fledged 3D adventure available on both flatscreen and VR platforms.

While the Quest 2 version launches today alongside the PS5, Switch and PC releases, Cygnus Entertainment also confirmed that a PSVR 2 release is in the works for 2023, but gave no further specifics on the exact release window. PSVR 2 itself is set to release on February 22, with a plethora of launch titles and more games to come throughout the year.

While games like Demeo, Resident Evil 8 and Gran Turismo will provide PSVR 2 support as a an extension of their associated PS5 releases via a free update, UploadVR confirmed with Cygnus Entertainment that the PSVR 2 version of Colossal Cave will launch as a separate release from the PS5 version available today. This means owners of the PS5 release will have to purchase another separate copy of the game for PSVR 2 if they wish to play in VR later this year. Cygnus Entertainment said that the price of the PSVR 2 release has yet to be finalized.

We first went hands-on with Colossal Cave last year at PAX West, remarking that it felt like “an expedition into a broad swath of video game history, enabled and expanded upon by the shift into VR.”

Last week, we spoke to Colossal Cave developers Ken and Roberta Williams about the challenges and process of bringing a text-based classic into a new 3D format, including VR:

“I wanted it to be easy to get into, it’s not like a hand-eye coordinated thing. You don’t really need quick reactions to play it. It’s just you, the cave, and the designers. You’re trying to figure out what they’re trying to do, and how you’re gonna get around it. Because it’s first person, your character is you, and that makes it more intimate.”

You can read the full interview here. Colossal Cave is available today on Quest 2 and flatscreen platforms. Keep an eye out for our review later this week and more news on the PSVR 2 release in the months to come.