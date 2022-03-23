Text-Based Classic Colossal Cave Getting A VR Remake

1976 text-based title, Colossal Cave Adventure, is getting a full VR remake soon.

IGN revealed the remake earlier this week alongside a first screenshot seen below. This will be a full 3D reimagining of the original game, which saw players make choices as they moved through a cave, solving puzzles. It’s being developed by Sierra On-Line founders Ken and Roberta Williams under their new studio, Cygnus Entertainment.

Colossal Cave Remake Announced

Colossal Cave’s influence can be felt throughout the industry, leading all the way up to the King’s Quest series that the couple helped create decades ago. This new version will feature nearly 150 locations and some reimagined elements, but also stay true to other aspects of the original with returning characters and more.

“At first, we thought it would be a simple effort but quickly realized that VR is not as simple as just running the same old game on a new platform,” the pair told IGN. “Major design changes were required, and all graphics had to be thrown away and started over. Was it worth it? YES! Anyone who plays the VR version will be blown away.”

This isn’t the first time an iconic adventure game has been remade for VR. In 2020 Cyan Worlds brought its classic title, Myst, to headsets. For now, Colossal Cave is planned to release on Quest 2 and flatscreen devices, though it’s unclear if the PC version will also get headset support.

