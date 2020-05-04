Community Download: What’s The Best Star Wars VR Experience?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know what you think is the absolute very best Star Wars VR game or experience out there?

Today is May 4th, 2020, also known as May the Fourth, also known as Star Wars Day because Fourth sounds like Force. May the Fourth be with you, get it?

Chances are if you’re a VR fan then you’re a Star Wars fan and if you’re a Star Wars fan then you at least have a passing interest in VR. That’s just the law.

But the question is: what’s the best way to experience Star Wars in VR? Obviously there’s The Void, which has an amazing Star Wars location-based VR game that runs you and up to three others through a daring adventure across Mustafar as you narrowly escape Darth Vader’s base. But it’s a bit impossible to try that right now. Then there’s the excellent and totally underrated X-Wing VR Mission in the original Battlefront remake from DICE for PSVR. It still rocks. Plus, Vader Immortal is a wonderful episodic experience for Quest and Rift (coming to PSVR soon) that’s definitely worth experiencing. But maybe you prefer the fan-made variety instead? There’s one for flying an X-Wing, a series of Skyrim VR mods, a Robo Recall mod, and many others, to pick from too. We also rounded up a bunch of options a few years ago here.

Regardless of your choice, there are a lot of great options out there these days. What’s your pick for the very best Star Wars VR game or experience?