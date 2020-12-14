Community Download: What’s The Biggest VR Headline For 2020?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know what you think are the biggest stories in VR this year?

Finally, 2020 is almost over. In what will go down in history as one of the most tumultuous ever experienced, a lot has happened. Amidst everything else, we’ve obviously had a burgeoning VR industry continue to grow spurred on by new hardware, groundbreaking software, and a nurturing base of followers and fans.

One of the biggest headlines this year is of course the various ways the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has impacted the market. From shuttering location-based VR arcades to leading towards wider adoption overall for in-home VR, it’s had a dramatic impact.

We’ve continued to push forward with our own remote solution — The VR Download — which you can see a snippet of above. It’s a virtual studio in which we stream live podcasts from, while interacting with chat, using our VR avatars in a custom-built studio. It continues to get better and better as well!

Then we’ve of course had amazing VR titles like Half-Life: Alyx and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners setting new bars of quality for the entire industry to aspire to going forward. There are tons of great VR games on the horizon too, such as Lone Echo 2, Hitman 3, and Maskmaker to look forward to next.

Let us know what you think was the biggest or perhaps most surprising headline for 2020 down in the comments below!