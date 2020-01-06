Community Download: What Are Your Predictions For CES 2020?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today, we want to know what you think is going to be announced or unveiled at CES 2020?

The new year just started and it’s already time for the first big tech industry event. The 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicks off in Las Vegas, NV this week and we’ll be on the ground at the show trying out demos, conducting interviews, visiting with companies, and streaming all of the latest footage and impressions from the cutting edge of our industry.

A lot happened at CES last year, such as the reveal of the HTC Vive Cosmos and HTC Vive Pro Eye, new VR controllers, the announcement of the GeForce RTX 2060, and other big news like Viveport Infinity. You can read all about the biggest headlines for the VR/AR industry from CES 2019 last year right here.

Facebook’s Oculus usually doesn’t have a big presence at the show since PAX East and GDC are both right around the corner, neither do companies like PlayStation (although Sony’s non-gaming divisions are usually in attendance) or Valve. We’re expecting a downplayed presence from HTC this time around as well.

So what do you think is in store for VR/AR at CES 2020? Will 5G make some big leaps? Is streaming content the future of VR like it wants to be for traditional gaming? What are your best and boldest predictions for CES 2020?

Let us know down in the comments below!