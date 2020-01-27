Community Download: Does The VR Market Need A New Samsung Odyssey?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today, we want to see what you think about the new Samsung Odyssey patent and whether there is a place for it in the current VR market.

Samsung is no stranger to virtual reality. The Gear VR was created in partnership between Samsung and Oculus and delivered a mobile VR experience that was powered by Galaxy smartphones. Since then they’ve also released the Samsung Odyssey and Odyssey+ PC VR headsets. In terms of comparative quality, the Odyssey line is often regarded as one of the best Windows VR devices on the market.

Just recently a new design patent was spotted by 91Mobiles that appears to show a design for a new, more brightly colored style of VR headset from Samsung. According to the images, we can also clearly see two front-facing cameras, similar to the current Windows VR line of devices, as well as two side-facing cameras which should help with tracking volume and accuracy.

You can read more about the patent, the design itself, and what we think of the news in our report on it here. In the meantime, it raises the question of whether or not there is a place in the market for this kind of headset from Samsung at all. Does the VR market need a new Samsung Odyssey?

Let us know what you think down in the comments below!